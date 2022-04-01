Heardle players react to ‘hilarious’ April Fool’s Day prank

Fans of the online music guessing game Heardle have shared their delight over today’s amusing April Fool’s Day prank.

The popular game is inspired by the word-guessing sensation Wordle, and sees players attempt to guess the name of a piece of music using only part of the introduction.

Don’t read on unless you want to know the answer for the 1 April Heardle question…

The answer to today’s Heardle (1 April) is “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley.

What exactly makes this song an April Fool’s Day prank? Astley’s dance-pop hit is, in fact, the subject of a long-standing internet meme, in which victims are confronted with the song, or its lyrics, in unexpected circumstances.

The practise is referred to as “rick rolling”.

Heardle players shared their amusement to the joke on social media, with one person describing the prank as “hilarious”.

“If you know the makers of #Heardle personally, buy them a pint. Outstanding #AprilFools,” wrote another.

“Whoever doesn’t get today’s Heardle instantly wasn’t bullied enough on the internet,” joked someone else.

Another player wrote: “AINT NO WAY IN HELLLLLLL HEARDLE JUST RICKROLLED ME.”

The game can be played here.

