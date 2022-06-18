Hear ex-soldier Collin Reeves’ 999 call after double murder of neighbours

The 999 call of ex-soldier Collin Reeves has been released after he was found guilty of murdering his neighbours over a long-standing parking row.

On 21 November 2021, Reeves, 35, stabbed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple while their children slept upstairs.

“I went round with a knife and I’ve stabbed both of them,” Reeves can be heard telling the 999 operator, admitting he stabbed them ‘two or three times’.

“Are they still breathing?” she asked, to which he responded: “I don’t think so, no,”

