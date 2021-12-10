Healthians Ties-up with Made in India Startup to Combat Rising Covid Cases

A New Delhi based Startup, QRx India Pvt Ltd, launched Saral Test, SARS-COV-2 RT-LAMP KIT, a simple, safe and swadeshi Covid testing kit test based on revolutionary RT-LAMP technology at a thought leadership conclave at India Habitat Center on 9th December 2021 which saw participation from the entire ecosystem of Health Warriors including representatives from Top Leadership of Govt and Private enterprises, Stalwarts of Diagnostics Industry, High pedigree research scientists and academia, Seasoned Investors and startup doyens.

RT LAMP (Reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification)

Technology is what the world is rapidly moving towards for quick surveillance testing and large scale screening, and QRx makes this world-class innovation now available for India as well, furthering the fight against Corona.

RT LAMP platform also saw endorsement by Health Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya earlier as a path-breaking technology for rapid diagnosis of SARS CoV 2.

Dhananjai Joshi, Founder & CEO QRx, the brain behind Saral Test and a seasoned Business professional, said, “The Saral Test SARS CoV-2 RT-LAMP Kit has 100 % Specificity and 97% Sensitivity, and is as accurate as the gold standard of testing including for Omnicron variant. It has the advantage of allowing for a visual readout of the result by the naked eye, in 30 minutes only. Further, it has a meagre instrumentation cost, the ability to handle a high throughput and does not require manpower as skilled as for the RT-PCR. These comparative advantages, combined with the high accuracy, allow it to be the technology of choice in the global fight against CoVid and will also allow India efficiently further our fight through large scale testing, monitoring and surveillance in places with high footfalls.”

The launch event saw the unveiling of Saral Test by Ms Shabnam Singh, Chairman, Yuvraj Singh Group of companies and the YOUWECAN foundation, who has led multitudes of Social initiatives during the first and second waves with her team. She wished the team well in their fight against Covid.

The occasion also first look launch of Quick Time Labs by Shri George Kuruvilla, Chairman and Managing Director, BECIL, a Mini Navratna, Govt of India Enterprise along with Sh Sudhir Chauhan, CBO, BECIL and the brain behind QTL. BECIL, which has been actively aiding govt’s effort to contain covid, has now decided to further amplify its endeavours by taking Quick Time Labs RT LAMP powered by QRx to every nook and corner of the country and ensuring rapid screening and detection of covid cases to ensure it doesn’t spread and cause havoc like in earlier waves.

The event also had a session on Advancement in Diagnostics in the light of SARS Cov-2 and the role of private players moderated by Dr Sandeep Gandhi, Advisor to QRx and Ex CHRO Aircel and onboard of Apollo group of companies.

Abhinav Tandon, Co-Founder QRX, a two time UN Awardee, Ex- IIT Delhi and Google, added, “World over RT-LAMP is becoming the technology of choice and your very own Swadeshi, Saral Test SARS COV-2 RT-LAMP KIT will be one of leading commercially launched RT-LAMP test kit in India for sensitive, cost-effective and rapid diagnosis of Covid-19. Inspired by Har Ghar Dastak campaign of the Health Ministry, we are also proud to Launch #HarGharTesting and #HarGaavTesting by our First of a kind, Innovative and scalable partnerships with Healthians and BECIL. Healthians, India’s fastest growing At home test service is present across 120 cities and will leverage the low-cost Lab in a Box model of Saral test to scaleup testing in multiple cities to counter the rising scare due to Omnicron variant and BECIL, with its nationwide penetration, will help take the Quick Time test from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and Gangasagar to Ganganagar. Taking a cue from clarion call by the honourable PM for Atmanirbhar Bharat, this Made In India Swadeshi test is also Made FOR Bharat and can cater to rapid covid testing requirements right from Airports to Anganwadis, and we thank our Guiding light MS Shabnam Singh ji, Sh Deepak Sahni, founder Healthians and CMD, BECIL Sh George Kuruvilla for joining hands in the nations fight against the pandemic.”

QRx Private Limited is a quality and innovation-driven new age Indian Pharmaceutical company co-founded by Mr Dhananjai Joshi, startup stalwart and Partner Holosuit, Catapoolt Mohammed Sirajuddin, Abhinav Tandon, and Pharma professional Syed Adil. The company has marquee advisors like Ankit Mehrotra, Founder Dineout, Akshay Chhugani, Founder Kisho Capital, along with respected Scientific Mentors like Dr Baruah, who has been a constant pillar of support, guidance and motivation. With innovation and scientific excellence at its heart, coupled with the drive to make each advancement in science and technology competitively available in India, it has developed the SaralTest SARS CoV-2 RT-LAMP Kit, which has been approved by ICMR and is 1st of its kind in India as it does not require RNA extraction.

Source Link Healthians Ties-up with Made in India Startup to Combat Rising Covid Cases