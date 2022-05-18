'He Won't Look At Me Because He's Guilty': Johnny Depp's Reaction To Amber Heard's Claim Goes Viral; Watch

The ongoing defamation trial between ex-couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp took an interesting turn recently when the former claimed that the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ actor can’t look at her because ‘he’s guilty’ on Tuesday in the court. With the much publicized case, which is being televised lived since the past few weeks, has been trending on various social platforms, and looks like Depp has given the internet another reason to re-focus their attention on the case.

During the trial proceedings on Tuesday, the ‘Aquaman’ actress revealed why Johnny has been avoiding eye contact with her. “Because he’s guilty. He knows he’s lying, otherwise, why can’t he look at me? I survived that man and I’m here and I’m able to look at him,” Heard said in court. Reacting to her claim, Depp instantly leans towards his lawyer and utters ‘I don’t want to, I don’t want to,’ in this viral video.

While Depp had promised to never look in her eyes again after Heard accused him of domestic violence in 2016, the topic turned into an intense topic of discussion in the court. And thanks to the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor’s reaction, even the internet has been busy talking about it.

Well, this isn’t the only incident that has grabbed everyone’s attention, as Depp’s reaction to Heard’s attorney, Elaine Bredehoft’s impression of him, left the former smiling while looking down. Watch the now-viral video here:

While the ongoing Heard-Depp defamation case has left the internet divided, the actors continue to make shocking revelations about their relationship every now and then. Meanwhile, the entire episode began when the Heard penned an op-ed claiming that she was a survivor of domestic abuse, in response to which Depp sued her for $50 million. Now, Heard has counter sued the 58-year-old actor for $100 million.

