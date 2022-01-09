‘He was a beautiful boy and I loved him’: Shane MacGowan shares support for Sinéad O’Connor after death of teenage son

Shane MacGowan has shared a message of support for Sinéad O’Connor after the death of her 17-year-old son Shane.

The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer announced the news of her teenage son’s death on Twitter in the early hours of 8 January, writing: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Shane had been reported missing two days before his death. O’Connor had previously said Shane was “on suicide watch” at the Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

The Pogues star MacGowan, an old friend of O’Connor’s, tweeted: “Sinead you have always been there for me and for so many people, you have been a comfort & a soul who is not afraid to feel the pain of the suffering.

“You have always tried to heal & help. I pray that you can be comforted & find strength, healing & peace in your own sorrow & loss.”

He added: “He was a beautiful boy and I loved him. I pray that he can be at peace and also be able to stay connected with you. Love Shane.”

The two Irish singers have been close friends since the Nineties, when they sang together on the track “Haunted”.

Since her son’s death, O’Connor has criticised the Irish state and the hospital where Shane was being treated.

