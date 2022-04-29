‘He smiles too much’: Roy Keane criticises Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has called out Marcus Rashford for “smiling too much” before their game against Chelsea on Thursday evening.

Rashford started in United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford in a match where the hosts were fortunate to come away with a point.

And Rashford, who has failed to show any sort of form all season, was dragged off with 10 minutes remaining following another indifferent display.

But Keane, a heavy critic of this current Man Utd team, spotted something he didn’t like about the England man’s attitude before the game even began.

When asked if he is playing for his future at the club, Keane told Sky Sports: “I think they all are, I think you’re always kind of playing for your future. Every time I see Marcus getting warmed-up, he’s always smiling, I don’t like players who smile too much.

“You smile when you score, what we always said when he first burst onto the scene and spoke about him, he affects games. He doesn’t affect games anymore, he does very little, his performance last week, I mentioned he played like a child, like an immature kid in terms of his hold-up play.

“He’s playing in the wider position tonight, that’s probably easier for him. We just need to see some more.”

Roy Keane wasn’t enamoured with the wya Marcus Rashford warmed up (AFP via Getty Images)

Keane was then asked if it means you’re relaxed when you smile, to which he replied: “Not all the time, every time I see him in the warm-up he’s smiling or laughing, I go back to it, you’re going to war, you’re fighting for your future.

“You start smiling when you score a goal or when you do something to affect the game or get people of their seats, not laughing all the time in the warm-up.”

Man Utd are set to miss out on the top four, five points adrift of the Champions League places with just three matches remaining. Arsenal and Tottenham also have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Rashford has scored just five goals and provided two assists in 32 games this season.

