‘He is not responsible’: Travis Scott spokesperson claims rapper wouldn’t have been able to stop concert

Travis Scott is not responsible for the deadly Astroworld crowd surge that left at least nine people dead, a spokesperson for the rapper said.

Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, the former mayor of Baltimore, defended the hip-hop star and said he did not have the ability to stop the fatal Texas show that also left hundreds of people injured.

“I mean this notion that Travis had the ability to stop the concert is ludicrous,” she told CBS Mornings.

“They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that have the authority to stop the concert were the executive producer and the concert producer.”

And she added: “He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution.

“And I’m here to make sure that we can connect the dots and to make sure that this tragedy — that there’s a lesson out of this tragedy and something like this doesn’t happen again.”

Scott was unaware of the tragedy that unfolded at the concert in Houston “until well later, hours and hours later,” added Ms Rawlings-Blake.

She said the rapper had paused his performance several times to try and get a read on what was happening in the crowd, but could not tell what was happening.

