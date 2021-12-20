Hayley Giandoni: Texas authorities issue amber alert over missing 14-year-old

An amber alert has been issued by authorities in Texas for Hayley Giandoni, a 14-year-old who went missing at the weekend.

The alert was made on Monday, and two days after she was last seen.

KWTX reported that she was last seen in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas, on Saturday.

Reports suggest she has been adducted, although no further information was available on Monday.

Hayley was last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings, authorities said.

She stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

More follows…

