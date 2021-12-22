Hawkeye viewers question fate of popular Marvel character following episode 6

Hawkeye viewers are wondering about the fate of a key Marvel character following the final episode.

The latest Disney Plus series followed Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton as he passes the mantle over to Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Over the past six episodes, several recognisable faces returned – some predicted, others unexpected.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

The biggest surprise – and one that Marvel fans had been hoping for – was officially confirmed at the end of the penultimate episode.

Viewers were overjoyed to learn that Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, the same character from Netflix’s cancelled Daredevil series, had joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

D’Onofrio officially joined the show in the finale – however, in his final scene, he’s shown getting shot in the face by Maya/Echo (Alaqua Cox).

This left many viewers confused as to why they brought Kingpin back into the fold only to kill him off.

‘Hawkeye’ immortalised famous Kingpin moment from Marvel comics (Marvel Studios)

However, others have pointed out that Kingpin is wearing the same clothes he wears in the comic book series and, in the comics, he gets shot in the face – but is blinded and evades death,

This scene in the Hawkeye finale directly sets up a future standalone series focused on Cox’s character, which D’Onofrio is expected to be in.

Meanwhile the episode also led to accusations of “erasure” after finally revealing who owned the mysterious avengers HQ Rolex watch.

Hawkeye is available to stream on Disney Plus

