‘Hawkeye’ Review: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld Show Is A Breath Of Fresh Air Amidst Multiversal Chaos

Hawkeye marks the fifth Marvel Studios series to launch on Disney+, following Emmy-winning WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki and the animated anthology What If…?. And the Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) show is right on brand but in a way that refreshes the palette from all the antics of the alternate universes that have been blowing up on our timelines. It is far away from the queerness and celestial-ness of Loki and removed from the drama quotient of WandaVision that highlighted how humane superheroes can be. Having said that, Hawkeye brings on the holiday cheer early on with a side of unassuming fun, engaging drama with a tinge of thriller. Not just that, it also introduces us all to Kate Bishop and marks another highly-promising MCU debut by Steinfeld who makes a solid impression as Hawkeye’s successor as she takes the mantle from Barton, making fans ache for the Young Avengers from the comics. The screener had access to only two episodes that set the story well but one can tell, she is here for the long haul and she is here to say. Even Renner is in his element; one just spends more time with him as the OG Avenger gets his solo title, looking at him from a completely different, familial angle. All while being completely engrossed in the banter between Clint and Kate and the dynamic rapport they share on-screen. It all happens when the former Avenger has to reluctantly team up with the newbie instead of getting home to his family for Christmas because a threat from his past shows up. While the countdown to Xmas has begun, the duo decide to unravel a criminal conspiracy. And it is as exciting as it sounds! Let’s get into the details, shall we?

We are first introduced to a little Kate who loses her father in the alien attack of 2012. Yes, the same one that saw the Avengers unite for the first time. She is left traumatized but soon realizes that she gotta be able to protect herself and her mom played by the formidable Vera Farmiga who also marks her first with MCU. All thanks to Hawkeye’s archery skills and the sheer conviction of the hero who doesn’t need any superpower to hide behind. And no surprises there, she takes to archery to be able to beat the bad guys. That and show off her skills on random bets. Meanwhile, audiences and fans can finally catch a glimpse of Clint, the family man, watching an Avengers musical with his kids in New York City. It is obviously a fine moment where Clint can’t help but faze himself out. Call it his survivor guilt of escaping the predicament that made his loss his closest aide Natasha Romanoff or the horror of reliving it all, and it is then when co-director Rhys Thomas’ world, set in the post-blip New York City starts forging its own path. One where the protagonists are either entrusted with accidental vigilantism or bound by the skeletons from the closet.

Either way, it makes for a great watch when unlikely situations force them to team up together, right in time when the city needs heroes. Why? Because Clint’s past catches up with him when Kate discovers the Ronin suit which is always bad news. In fact, she also becomes the masked crusader for a while, making her the target of the bad guys. Fortunately, Clint is faster and helps her find the way out of the mess which also brought Lucky the dog into their lives. Now, while the sequences leading upto the same focuses more on her than him for good sequences, the scenes leading up to her becoming the masked crusader is packed with the thrills of a good adventure feature. Like I said, it’s funny without even trying to be with dollops of drama, heightening the tension just when you need it, highlighting the craft of creator Jonathan Igla.

Hailee is feisty and inquisitive. She is plenty resourceful as the daughter of a mother who has a security company. She is obviously curious about people including her mother’s fiancé who in her words is “too good to be true.” And it is Steinfeld’s conviction that sells the show without a flinch of doubt. Even Renner is in top form as a brooding man who tries his best to be the father his family needs. But when duty calls, he drops all to do the right thing, exemplifying the life of Clint who had gone off track when he had lost his family once.

However, it is the back and forth between Clint and Kate that makes it more lively and makes it come alive. There is a particular scene where she explains to him why America isn’t high on a mystery or cynical cool personality is one of the highlights of the show so far. One where the fans can feel Kate stepping outside the role of a mentee and stepping in as the role of a friend, a soundboard that Clint could use. She brings lightness to the otherwise complex and guilt-ridden life of Clint and it’s cathartic. She believes branding is his problem and honestly, where’s the lie?

The city of New York also adds another layer of authenticity to the whole premise and serves as a nice break from all the multiversal chaos from the previous offerings. Technically, the costume detailing with hues of purple also leave a strong impression and one can only hope that the makers borrow more from the comics and the original material.

Worth the watch?

Do not miss Hawkeye for anything. The new Disney+ series is the newest from Marvel that pushes the phase 4 plan without being trope-y and following the hit format. Watch it for Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s dynamic duo and watch it for Clint and Kate’s exceedingly good on-screen chemistry.

Hawkeye is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 24 with new episodes dropping on every Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: Given A Chance Would ‘Hawkeye’ Resurrect Natasha As ‘WandaVision’ Did? Jeremy Renner Has This To Say – Exclusive

Cover artwork by Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ‘Hawkeye’ Review: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld Show Is A Breath Of Fresh Air Amidst Multiversal Chaos