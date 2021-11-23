‘Hawkeye’: Hailee Steinfeld On Her MCU Debut, Working With Jeremy Renner And Her Future In Marvel Phase 4

Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But it isn’t as easy and the man of the moment and dad-of-three when a threat from his past shows up. And that makes Hawkeye reluctantly team up with Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. If that doesn’t spell exciting IDK what does. After a series of multiversal stories, we are finally on the streets of New York and how!

In fact, ahead of the Hawkeye premiere, the cast and makers sat down for a global press conference and talked about everything Hawkeye. From the banter and bond between Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop to the things that make the series standout in the MCU, it’s an array of sorts. Firstly, Marvel chief Kevin Feige would want you to know that Hailee did not audition and that they were “lucky that she was open to this because she was sort of the prototype for the character.” But even with a responsibility like that so early one, with her MCU debut in fact, the actress doesn’t want to get ahead of herself. Especially with big questions like her induction as an Young Avenger or her future in the Marvel phase 4. For now, she is just awaiting her break as Kate Bishop who is fierce, feisty and much more.

Speaking about the inherent confidence, the actress said, “I really do feel like playing this character sort of forced me to find a confidence and a determination and discipline that’s always been inside of me. But I really had to bring it out of myself for this and do this character justice. I feel so lucky to be playing a character that is so loved by so many and that people have been waiting for some time to see, brought to life.

Obviously, she opened up about her bond with co-star Jeremy Renner and the banter between Kate and Clint. When asked if she did anything specific to build the rapport with him and if he had any tips for her, Hailee was quick to say, “ I was never gonna shoot an actual arrow.”

“That was the first thing he told me, and for whatever reason, it didn’t occur to me that would actually be the case. But as far as bonding, we really jumped right into this thing, uh, right straight into the deep end and together. So, we were taking it as it was coming, but I felt so grateful to have Jeremy’s support and his mentorship in real life as I do as Kate.”

Jeremy vouched for the same and added, “I just wanted to communicate with her that I had her back, and that there’s gonna be a lotta strange things that go on. Its different than other types of filmmaking. I just wanted to let her know that she wasn’t alone, and I had her back and I’ll give her the answers if she needed them.”

Talking about his stint as the OG Avenger and now this family guy, Jeremy also talks about the survivor’s guilt and the grief of losing Natasha the way he did. But does it affect his character in the series? “I don’t operate (that way). I suppose it was survivor guilt outside just dealing with the loss. There’s a lotta things that are lost. It is addressed in the show, which I think is beautifully intimate. And it brings our characters closer together as well as the audience. There’s a lotta weight that’s carried. There might be a seemingly veneer of grumpiness but it ultimately comes from just the weight and the horrors, the tragedies and loss that come with the game. It’s managing losses, is the superhero game and the lightness and brightness Hailee’s character brings in, it kinda counteracts that gets it to level out some. So, it’s pretty cathartic and beautiful.” Not just this, the OG Avenger also sheds light on being differently abled in the series.

“It was just a really wonderful things ’cause it is-it’s always part of Clint’s character in the comics and has found a way to make it a truthful entry point into now. And the wonderful vulnerability that comes; there’s a lot that ties into other characters because of it in a really fun way, in a negative way and a positive way.”

But more than anything fans are thrilled to catch a break from all the multiversal chaos and see the Avenger come back in action, on the same streets where he once fought with his teammates. Needless to say, it adds a certain authenticity to the whole premise, bringing us back to the ground after time-hopping and alternate universes. Co-director Rhys Thomas talks about the decision to film on such locations. Speaking about the same, he says, “New York’s

very special to me anyway. I was kind of a tyrant about being as true to New York as we could Nothing bugs me more than fake geography in movies, fake texture and I think it was given that we had to go there. (And) it’s Christmas time in New York too. You want that real texture.

It’s New York, yes! But it is also the world of Marvel where anything could happen and anyone (other superheroes) could pop off at any given time. Kevin dis address this speciality of the Marvel Comics and added, “Yes, Spidey could swing by at any moment, or the Fantastic Four could come flying down. But even in the comics, it’s “What is the story you’re telling?” And that’s really what has to always be the primary focus, which in this case, very much is Clint and Kate.”

But that doesn’t mean it won’t go anywhere from here. When probed about which future MCU movies and shows the Hawkeye story will connect with? He reassured that “the Echo series will, as we see Maya Lopez go from the end of this series into that series.”

Hawkeye is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on November 24 with new episodes dropping on every Wednesday.

