Hawkeye first reactions: Fans have all praises for Jonathan Igla’s ‘phenomenal’ new Marvel series

The first reactions to Jonathan Igla’s new Marvel series Hawkeye are rolling in.

The series, which stars Jeremy Renner as his MCU character Clint “Hawkeye” Barton and Hailee Steinfeld as his new protégé, is set to arrive on Disney Plus this month.

In the trailer which was released in September, fans saw Hawkeye begin to settle back into family life after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with his wife and children having returned after the blip.

However, it seems that his ruthless vigilantism has come back to haunt him. Also thrown into the mix is Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), who fights crime as another Hawkeye-style archer.

Fans have all praises for the series, with some calling it “refreshing”, “enjoyable”, and “easily the most light-hearted and funny of the Disney Plus Marvel shows”.

Producer Brandon Davis wrote: “Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it”.

He added: “Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energised Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark! The future for Kate and Clint’s dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3!”

Film and TV Critic Tessa Smith added: “Hawkeye is PERFECT. 15 minutes in and I was a sobbing mess.”

“Feels the most MCU of the Marvel shows with action & story. Great Kate Bishop introduction (Hailee Steinfeld is AMAZING) but also the show Clint deserves. SO MANY COMIC NODS! Avengers musical in real life, please,” she wrote.

Many fans are also appreciating the series’s Christmassy theme.

Hawkeye is the fourth live-action MCU series to make its debut on Disney Plus this year, following on from WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

The first episode will be released on Disney Plus on 24 November.

