‘Hawkeye’ Episode 6 Recap: Yelena, Kate And A Musical Finale To Mark The Beginning Of The Duo’s Era

It indeed is! All thanks to Marvel for bringing the festive cheer to our homes with a well-thought finale that marks the end of it’s fifth Disney+ Series Hawkeye. That’s right; the highly-anticipated sixth episode is out and while it’s not the assembly of Avengers we love, it is oh-so-satisfying nonetheless. In fact, it doesn’t matter that the curtains have officially dropped for the show; it is the beginning of another duo’s era. If you haven’t caught up, I’m talking about Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) supremacy. After their dinner of out-of-box mac and cheese in the last episode, the duo with their undeniable and electric chemistry have already found a fandom. And it isn’t the least bit surprising.

It is dorky, it is cute, it’s flirtatious and like Kate says “stop making me like you”. But it’s too late for that because we are already introduced to the pair and it’d be good of Marvel if they got together and gave us more of this duo. Like a lot more; they are like a house on fire together and I’d watch the hell out of the probable show and I’m not the only one!

The way I would watch a whole show with these two and it would probably be my favourite show ever. Give us the Kate Bishop and Yelena Belova spin-off we need, Marvel! 🥺😍#Hawkeye #HawkeyeFinale #KateBishop #YelenaBelova pic.twitter.com/OWjvOSDxbI — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) December 22, 2021

Kate and Yelena are my favourite duo pic.twitter.com/7pmmMA9cTx — ⧗ Nisha ➳ SAW NWH | HAWKEYE SPOILERS (@_Nishahussain) December 22, 2021

KATE AND YELENA ARE LITERALLY THE CUTEST DUO #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/qUFkHtaGI6 — Ren (@wandasolsen) December 22, 2021

But hey, this one’s about Kate and her mentor Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and even though he is still grieving the loss of Natasha, Kate in the final episode, makes a permanent place in his heart and family. You’ll see. In fact, there is a scene where she reminds Clint how he has inspired her to become her own hero. How he does what he does, without any superpowers to hide behind. In a way she also cements his brand for the progeny and the title that she rightly takes over.

Coming back to Natasha, Yelena who was hired by Elanor Bishop is still bent on killing Clint and even beats him to pulp. However, she has a change of heart because of obvious reasons. But that doesn’t mean, the road is clear for Clint to head back home. Not before they defeat the tracksuit mafia in new suits as they dodge multiple bullets. And Not before Kingpin aka Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is handled. Luckily, Kate has gotten the hang of being a (s)hero) of sorts and is armed with plenty of trick arrows that automatically make everything better. The series also hints that Maya steps up at the right time and kills Kingpin but if you’re familiar with the comics, you know that she shoots at his eyes. Nobody will kill a major MCU villain like that, duh. Especially one who has so much clout and can pull off a Hawaiian shirt. Yes, as it turns out Eleanor was working for the big, bad, bald guy but decided to quit because she drew the line at danger reaching her daughter. However, that’s not how it works in this line of work. “It’s not Goldman Sachs!”

But the fate is sealed as Kate has a big confrontation with her mom and ends up sending her to jail on Christmas eve. Meanwhile Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton) and I have to say, the build up to his character seems a little misplaced now and he is given the scraps at the end, fighting the good fight with his controversial sword.

Fortunately, the makers make up for it with a new revelation towards the end. The secret behind the Rolex watch–the item is discovered in the wreckage of Avengers HQ after Thanos (Josh Brolin) blew it up–is out. And it is none other than Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini) herself; she is Mockingbird. Because as Clint returns the Rolex to his wife she turns it around to reveal a SHIELD logo. Yep, she was Agent 91 and nobody saw that coming. Did you?

so tony actually wasn’t lying pic.twitter.com/HaKcpjlNKW — carter ‎⧗ saw nwh 🏹 (@keepmecloserrr) December 22, 2021

That’s why Tony Stark was a genius. One glance and she knew who Laura Barton was way back in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) !#Hawkeye #HawkeyeFinale pic.twitter.com/bXpDeBilRo — The Filmologist (@Filmology_24x7) December 22, 2021

However, we don’t bid adieu until after a full blown Avengers musical from the first episode. It’s a bummer that there was no sign of Echo after her duel with Kingpin, since we already know she will be seen in the Echo spin off but you don’t get everything, do you? I’m looking at all the Spidey fans who thought Spider-Man will make a cameo just because New York.

