'Hawkeye’ Episode 5 Recap: Entry Of Major MCU Villain, Yelena Belova Badassery And A ‘Sex And The City’ Shoutout

This articles contains spoilers from Hawkeye, episode 5 Ronin.

_________________________________________________________________________________

We are officially one episode away from the Hawkeye finale and the Marvel show has successfully managed to mount the appropriate amount of tension before the climax. That’s right; the fifth episode, titled Ronin’, is out on Disney+ Hotstar and it is everything one expected with a few bonuses including a Sex and the City shoutout. Yes, just like that, casually tipping the hat to SJP’s return! All thanks to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova who is an absolute scene-stealer. After being introduced in the last episode and prompting Clint Barton Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) to send Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to go home, she gets her due and how!

SEE ALSO: ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4 Has A Major MCU Cameo, Christmas Cheer For Kate And Clint, And More

Hawkeye episode 5 yelena belova ‘s serve is unmatched though #Hawkeye pic.twitter.com/wWTxNmYLXT — z (@povmcu) December 15, 2021

From taking us back in 2018, briefing us more about Yelena’s mission to save Black Widow assassins and her apparent intent on leading a Sex and the City-esque life with her sister Natasha. However, things change when she goes away in the blip and returns in seconds only to realize that she has lost five years of her life. Not just that; Natasha is gone! We already know Valentina sends her in Hawkeye’s way. But turns out she has also turned the opportunity of avenging her sister’s death with a small payday for herself. She has been hired to kill Clint and although I won’t spoil it for you, it is a predictable yet interesting turn of events.

But we don’t get to that before a heady sequence between heart-broken kid Kate and her mother Elanor played by Vera Farmiga who has frankly acted with her big, blue eyes. The sequence between mother and daughter is earnest and one can finally see the familial bond that binds them together. Which is exactly why the twist hits the way it does. But I’m digressing; the show gives us another duo dynamic when Yelena comes over to warn Kate about defending Clint, while she dishes out mac and cheese from the box and indulges in a fun banter that I couldn’t get enough of. From Kate’s nervous energy to Yelena using the same to further intimidate her over dinner, the scene is a major highlight.

kate bishop and yelena belova, the new mcu it girls. #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/ljr12H6gNy — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) December 15, 2021

⚠️ #Hawkeye Episode 5 Spoilers ⚠️

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Kate Bishop 🤝 Yelena Belova supremacy pic.twitter.com/4to6DqlHlj — EternalsTalks (@EternalsTalkss) December 15, 2021

after watching episode 5 of #hawkeye pic.twitter.com/nzdLrWBig5 — valeria HAWKEYE ERA (@kateofbish) December 15, 2021

⚠️ #Hawkeye Episode 5 spoilers ⚠️

–

–

–

–

Kate and Yelena are my new favorite duo in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/XIjF75pAki — MelTheDarkHero (@MelXtreme84) December 15, 2021

It is also where Yelena confesses her plans and talks about accountability, wanting Clint to pay for his actions as the masked vigilante Ronin. But “He saved the world”, Kate says, trying to convince that he is a good guy. But Yelena is on another mission as she asserts that it was her sister who saved the world. Meanwhile, Clint knows that he can’t go home yet, not with the threat of the big guy hanging over his head. In fact, even the OG Avenger cuddles with the unnamed Pizza dog to recoup from the drama. And can you blame him?

We also see the processing of pain that was talked about in the promotional tour. He tunes himself out and speaks to Natasha.. Teary, choking with emotions, very unlike the stoic Clint we have seen so far and it is bound to make you teary eyed.

#Hawkeye ‼️SPOILERS‼️ –

–

–

– Kate and Yelena ✅

Clint and Grills ✅

Clint going back to where the Avengers first assembled ✅

Clint openly telling Natasha he still needs her ✅ FUCKING KINGPIN ✅✅✅✅✅✅ pic.twitter.com/NCsVkx2FOd — The Hawk of Iowa 🏹 (@aw_hawkeye) December 15, 2021

He then tries to get to Maya (Alaqua Cox) to stop her hunt and unveils the mask to tell her it was him all along. But that he is not the same weapon like her that rich masterminds use as ploys when they don’t want to get their own hands dirty. And believe it or not, it gets her thinking and asking the right questions about her father’s death and the loyalties of the tracksuit mafia. Agreed, it took a little help from Kate and her archery but it seems like Maya might just change her mind and gauge the role her boss played in the conspiracy.

Which brings us to the introduction of another fan-favorite, an MCU villain and if you don’t speak code, I’m talking about Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), aka the Kingpin who was the bad guy on Netflix’s Daredevil. We finally get a glimpse of Kingpin, the big guy Clint’s been worried about the whole time. In fact, while Elanor has Jack (Tony Dalton) arrested on Kate’s insistence, she isn’t far from gray herself. You will see!

Have to admit though; the series is actually turning out to be better than one imagined. Obviously, it is no Avenger-level, end-of-the-world-threat but it is nice to have a more grounding story about things people do for their families. It is relatable in a non-murdery way. Now, the mystery of the Rolex watch is still hanging upon us but I guess it gives us another reason to tune in for the next and final episode.

The fifth episode of Hawkeye is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

SEE ALSO: The New ‘Hawkeye’ Villain Ties To Familiar Faces In Marvel’s Wider Multiverse

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Hawkeye’ Episode 5 Recap: Entry Of Major MCU Villain, Yelena Belova Badassery And A ‘Sex And The City’ Shoutout