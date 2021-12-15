Hawkeye episode 5 end credits leave viewers very excited for finale

Hawkeye viewers have been left feeling extremely excited thanks to the end credits of the latest episode.

Disney Plus’ Marvel TV show released the penultimate episode on Wednesday (15 December), which ended on a giant cliffhanger.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Following several weeks of teasing, it was finally revealed that a beloved villain was being introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

There have been several flashbacks hinting at this character’s appearance, not to mention Hawkeye himself (Jeremy Renner) alluding to “the big guy” earlier in episode five.

Sure enough, this character is revealed to be none other than Kingpin in the closing moments.

Even more excitingly, he is confirmed to be played by Vincent D’Onofrio, who played the character in Netflix’s cancelled Daredevil series.

Immediately after discovering his return, fans were treated to an extra dose of joy after spotting D’Onofrio’s name in the credits.

Lots of viewers began sharing photos of his name in the credits, alongside messages of happiness.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s name has been added to the ‘Hawkeye’ credits (Disney Plus)

“We see you big guy,” one fan wrote, with another commenting that the character’s arrival “just shifted everything into the next gear”.

“This show is literally my favourite marvel show of them all, it just keeps getting better! they showed the big guy!!” one fan stated.

Hawkeye concludes next Wednesday (23 December) on Disney Plus.

