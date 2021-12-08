'Hawkeye' Episode 4 Has A Major MCU Cameo, Christmas Cheer For Kate And Clint, And More

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Hawkeye, Episode 4

Hawkeye is doing exactly what the MCU show promised – bringing Christmas cheer! Last week’s episode involved getting to know Echo (Alaqua Cox), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) biggest threat in the series and a pacey car chase that revealed a fair share of showy trick arrows. We get the necessary backstory of Maya Lopez, head of the Tracksuit Mafia in a series of flashbacks. We also get clues of a possible Kingpin appearance. But more importantly, Maya’s goal is made clear – to avenge the death of her father who was a victim of the infamous Ronin. And she’s going to her razor-sharp reflexes to do it. Yup, Clint’s past life as a vigilante in the underworld is quickly catching up with him. Unfortunately for Kate, that target sign she wore in the form of the Ronin suit is still on her back. However, as it turns out, Echo isn’t their only problem. This Wednesday, in Episode 4, the two archers are faced with a whole new villain.

Hawkeye, Episode 4 titled “Partners, Am I Right?” opens with Clint Barton at the end of the tip of the Ronin sword held by Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton). Kate and her mother Eleanor (Vera Farminga) enter the room before Jack realises there’s an Avenger in their home. In a hilarious dinner sequence, Kate tries to explain that they are working on a case together as partners to which Clint reluctantly agrees (after denying it multiple times). While showing him out, Eleanor reminds him that loss is inevitable in his line of work and mentions Natasha to get him to stop working on the dangerous case. Of course, Clint can’t exactly drop the case, but reminders of his loss expectedly pop up through the rest of the episode. So it isn’t a surprise that in an episode where Natasha’s name comes up more than once, Hawkeye introduces an important Black Widow character.

Episode 4 confirms Kate’s hunch about Jack as Clint’s wife Laura informs him that his company Sloan is a front for the Tracksuit Mafia. So yes, Jack is a bad guy. Laura’s involvement raises questions about her role as an aide to Hawkeye and if she has a secret past that makes her so good at sleuthing. Back at his apartment, Clint is by himself instead of watching movies with his family like he intended to. This is where Kate shows up, bringing in Christmas cheer. As the two hang out wearing their ugly Christmas sweaters, they talk shop – the business of getting the trick arrows back (there’s only so many in the world) and about Clint’s trauma after Natasha’s death. This is where Clint tells Kate that he’s the Ronin, at least he was.

The next morning, Kate is sent to retrieve the arrows with the help of LARPers while he goes for a secret meeting with Kazi who he thinks can get Maya to stop coming after him, Kate and the idea of Ronin in general. Obviously, the little chat doesn’t work. In the latter half of the episode, Kate breaks into an apartment to get the Rolex, stolen from the Avengers compound back while her “partner” is on lookout duty. She soon realises it’s Maya’s home and sure enough, Maya arrives just in time to launch an attack against the intruder. Meanwhile, Clint is also dealing with an opponent of his own. It takes a while for them to realise that they have not one but two attackers and one of them is masked.

Who is ‘Hawkeye’s new masked villain?

In Hawkeye, Episode 4, a woman wearing a stealth suit appears and attacks Clint on the roof while Kate retrieves the Rolex. Once unmasked, we find out that it’s none other than Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh). Fans will remember that Yelena is a part of the Black Widow assassins programme. She was last seen in the Black Widow movie that introduced a bunch of side characters as a part of Natasha’s solo outing. Following her introduction, Pugh’s Yelena was always meant to come back to the MCU but her role in Hawkeye was largely kept a secret. When a masked character showed up in the promos, fans speculated there’s a Black Widow connection and they have officially been proven right.

A quick reminder – in the end-credits of Black Widow, we see Yelena approached by Countessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) who shows her Clint’s picture and informs her that he’s the guy responsible for Natasha’s death. The character’s appearance in Hawkeye is a direct link to the post-credit scene. It is confirmed that Yelena is hunting Hawkeye for revenge. While Clint made the Black Widow connection he doesn’t recognise Yelena. On the other hand, Yelena is most likely unaware of the whole truth about the Soul Stone and Natasha’s sacrifice and is out to kill the man she thinks is responsible.

Looks like Hawkeye has another badass villain added to the cast list. We can expect to see more of Yelena in the upcoming episodes along with the existing opponent Echo. So much for Christmas cheer.

Hawkeye, Episode 4 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

