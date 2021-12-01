‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Introduces Maya And Hints At More Villains In A Fun Ride

This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye, episode 3.

After establishing the grounds of their newest and fifth series to launch on Disney+, Marvel Studios is out with another episode of Hawkeye. And yes, it gets better and how! If you need a recap (duh, that’s the reason you’re here), the first two episodes made the noise for the right reasons. If you ask me, it was a welcome change from all the multiversal chaos that WandaVision and Loki brought onto our timelines with a series that didn’t only help us land back at ground zero and gave us an Original Avenger, plus a Young one to venture into the unexplored. But it also brought the holiday cheer early on, while reintroducing us to Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton aka Hawkeye in a new light. Not to mention the highly-promising MCU debut by Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop.

In fact, as it turns out, we are not entirely done with introductions because the third episode begins with a detour and focuses on the story of Maya, also known as Echo and played by Alaqua Cox. The episode is even titled Echoes and obviously marks the beginning of her journey. We already know that a TV series of the same name is in the works at the studios and will build upon and after the world of Hawkeye; so it is interesting to see her roots and how family motivates her to do what she does. Much like our hero, Hawkeye. Their connection anchored by the Ronin suit is also laid bare for the fans and makes for an intense and emotional watch.

However, it soon changes gear and switches to the fun lane when the duo, who were held captive by the mafia devise a plan to break out. Even if they are chained (read taped), Kate is still reading people, breaking down problems and reducing therapy bills. But little does she know that they’re in a bigger mess thanks to the suit she put on by accident. Because it comes with its baggage and shadows of the past who are desperate to avenge scores. Yes, I’m talking about Maya who is hell bent on finding and finishing Ronin.

We see Hawkeye’s archery on display which paired with Kate’s “ridiculous overconfidence” is a winning combo. Of course, none of it is without some great action choreography that not only does a good job of finishing the bad guys but also scores great on the swag meter. And he can’t even hear here for the major part. Now, that says something!

There’s a car chase scene which is nothing we’ve not seen but again it’s the banter between the both that holds up the bargain and makes up for the redundancy. That and the NY cityscape riddled with Christmas-sy decor and props. In fact, arrows bring the magic, often giving Harry Potter-esque feels with purple potion and fumes oozing out of the shoots. On brand and how! If I’m being honest, goosebumps followed when Clint brings out the Pym particle arrow from his armor, dishing the most jaw-dropping moment of the entire sequence.

We also see more of him as a father and family man; the countdown is on and it remains to be seen if he can make it home for Xmas but the familiar feeling of being divided between being the good guy and doing the right thing with personal sacrifices is highlighted. Reminding one of the classic superhero stuff that we have grown fond of. The episode also has Clint and Kate realizing that they’re in this together as the criminal conspiracy unfolds, hinting at more villains at the fore- Maya’s uncle.

Towards the end, it almost feels like he is inducting her into the world of superheroes of finding and chasing the bigger purpose even though he believes that he is not a role model. But Kate makes him realize that they are bound by situations especially because her mom is marrying a potential murderer. Or so she thinks! Even with all going on, the brief period we see Lucky, the dog is the highlight of the episode.

The third episode of Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

