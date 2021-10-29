Have Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Parted Ways Post Singer's Alleged Fight With Yolanda Hadid? Here's What We Know

One of Hollywood’s most loved couples, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who turned parents last year, have reportedly parted ways post the One Direction alleged fight with his partner’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. Yes, you heard it right. According to a TMZ report, the 57-year-old American television actress has gone on to claim that Zayn ‘struck her last week’ while the Pillowtalk singer has ‘adamantly denied’ the accusations, he also asked Yolanda to ‘reconsider the false allegations’ so they can move ahead and resolve this issue in private.

While Yolanda is reportedly considering filing a police report soon, Malik issued a statement on social media, slamming reports of an altercation with his partner Gigi Hadid’s mother. He wrote, “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.”

Furthermore, he continued, “In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

The 28-year-old singer concluded, “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.” Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid has requested some privacy amid all the turmoil as she wants to focus on her one-year-old daughter, Khai. “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” her representative said.

While Zayn and Gigi were rumoured to be seeing each other in 2015, the two confirmed all reports when they featured together in the music video of Pillowtalk, giving all a glimpse of their impeccable chemistry. And a year later, they finally made their relationship official by appearing on the cover of Vogue. But after a brief period of separation, the two reconciled and in 2020 welcomed their first child together. And now, if remarks of people close to the couple are to believe, then the two have reportedly parted ways last month itself. While no official statement regarding their split has been made by either of the two, fans are still rooting for their favourite couple.

