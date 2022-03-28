Have an egg-stra special celebration with these Easter deals and discount codes

Spring is well on its way and the biggest celebration of the season is just around the corner. If you’re yet to pencil the dates in your diary, Good Friday falls on the 15th of April and Easter Monday sits on the 18th of April, giving us a much-loved long weekend to plan something special.

Easter celebrations may go hand-in-hand with chocolate and egg hunts in the garden, but this year we’ve hunted down some more unusual things to treat yourself to in 2022. Of course, we’ve got deals from one of the most luxurious chocolate shops too, so you can indulge in some adult sweet-treats, or grab some for your nearest and dearest.

So, whether you’re looking for a traditional easter filled with chocolate, hoping to take advantage of the long weekend with a breakaway or just need an excuse to treat yourself to some new beauty products, here are our top Easter discount codes for 2022.

Red Letter Days

What better excuse than a four-day weekend to treat your loved ones to a spa getaway, weekend staycation or family day out. From luxurious chocolate making workshops to a whisky and chocolate tasting for two, you’ll find plenty of Easter-themed activities over at Red Letter Days. If you’re just looking for a reason to get away, for this week only, you can get 15% off everything with our exclusive Red Letter Days discount code . Browse through glamping experiences for two, city breaks in luxury hotels and get them for less this Easter.

CurrentBody

With two bank holidays to take advantage of, Easter is the perfect opportunity to grab a bit of me-time. And, with 15% off when you spend £150 using our exclusive discount code, you can treat yourself to some new beauty and wellbeing products for less this year. For the ultimate salon experience at home, the newly-launched LED Eye Perfector, proven to target crow’s feet, eye bags and dark circles has been a sell-out success in 2022. Alternatively, browse through the retailer’s other beauty tech for inspiration on how to tackle hair removal, utilise anti-ageing products, build the ultimate skincare routine and much more.

Domino’s

Easter is all about spending time with the people you love, and what better way to do that than gathering around a Domino’s pizza feast. With more than 2,000 stores around the UK, you shouldn’t have a problem finding a branch near you for takeaway or delivery straight to your doorstep. Even better, with one of our Domino’s voucher codes, you can get 50 per cent off orders over £30 nationwide and indulge yourself for less this Easter. Choose classics like Pepperoni, Texas BBQ and Veggie Supreme or, for something a little different, explore the retailer’s new vegan range. Oh don’t forget to add a side or two, and those all-important dips.

Beauty Pie

If you’re tired of paying over the odds for beauty and skincare, then we’ve got a solution for you this Easter. A subscription-based service, Beauty Pie gives you the opportunity to access luxury cosmetics at factory prices – that’s up to 75% off the standard price you’ll find on the high-street or with other online retailers. Choose a one-day pass or annual subscription to access quality products from top brands including Caroline Hirons, JapanFusion, Superdose and more. Save even more with our exclusive Beauty Pie discount code for 10% off your first order .

Hotel Chocolat

Who says chocolate eggs are just for kids? When you shop with Hotel Chocolat, you’ll find a huge selection of luxury easter eggs and gifts, perfect for the mature palette. For 2022, Hotel Chocolat has bought back its range of extra-thick eggs, filled with boozy truffles, nutty praline and gooey caramel and has also expanded its vegan range for any dairy-free diets. Choose from a ginger dark chocolate egg, nutty bunnies and plenty of other delights, and don’t forget to use our Hotel Chocolat discount code to get free delivery on orders over £35 .

For more inspiration and discount codes, take a look through our Easter deals page.

Our vouchers are typically active for a limited time only and will not last forever. If you find that the discount code you’re looking for is no longer available, we have hundreds of alternatives to browse.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Have an egg-stra special celebration with these Easter deals and discount codes