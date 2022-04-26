Has Marvel Canceled Oscar Isaac's 'Moon Knight' Season 2? Here's The Truth

Marvel’s new series ‘Moon Knight’ has been the talk of the town since its inception, and with the giant studios dropping a new episode every week, fans have been going gaga over the miniseries, flooding the internet with several theories. But what has left them all shaken are reports of Marvel cancelling the second season of the popular series, which revolves around Oscar Isaac’s dissociative identity disorder character.

The show which premiered last month (March 30) unleashed chaos as Marvel successful introduced the audience to a new character with a whole new universe which dives in the world of Egyptian Moon God Khonshu and his avatars. And with MCU fans instantly appreciating the show and showering it with praise, the reports of Marvel cancelling its second season has created quite a stir online.

SEE ALSO: Fans Spot Error In ‘Moon Knight’ Episode 3 And It’s A Big One

According to a Variety report, Marvel submitted three shows in the ‘Limited Series category’ for Emmy. While Loki was rejected on grounds that a second season has already been announced, the other two shows ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Hawkeye’ have been accepted by the Emmy board. Which instantly raised the question if Marvel canceled the second season of ‘Moon Knight’?

SEE ALSO: ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Has A Magical ‘Moon Knight’ Connection? Maybe!

Well, to clear your doubts, Marvel hasn’t canceled the second season as ‘Moon Knight’ was originally announced as a six episode ‘miniseries’. While the immense success of ‘Loki’ and the opportunity to explore motivated the makers to give a green signal to the second season, ‘Moon Knight’ like other Marvel series will be wrap its narrative within its first season itself.

With the first four episodes of ‘Moon Knight’ already out, Marvel will soon drop the remaining two episodes in the coming days. With the first four episodes of ‘Moon Knight’ already out, Marvel will soon drop the remaining two episodes in the coming days. And with WandaVision securing 23 noms at last year’s Emmy Awards, Marvel will be hoping to secure more wins this time with ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Hawkeye’.

SEE ALSO: ‘Moon Knight’ Review: Oscar Isaac-led Show Is The Darkest, Trippiest Marvel Origin Story By Far!

Cover image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Has Marvel Canceled Oscar Isaac's 'Moon Knight' Season 2? Here's The Truth