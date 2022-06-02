Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction upheld by New York appeals court

Harvey Weinstein’s conviction on rape and assault charges was upheld by a New York appeals court on Thursday (2 June).

A five-judge panel unanimously found that a judge in the lower court did not prejudice the trial in favour of the prosecution during the landmark proceedings precipitated by the #MeToo movement.

“We reject defendant’s arguments, and affirm the conviction in all respects,” wrote Justice Angela Mazzarelli in the court’s opinion.

A spokesperson for the 70-year-old Hollywood producer has said they plan to appeal the decision to a higher court, according to Variety.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year sentence in Los Angeles while awaiting trial on 11 additional charges.

He was initially convicted in February 2020 of forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant and rape in the third degree for an attack on a female actor.

During the appeal, Weinstein’s attorneys argued that their client’s conviction was tainted because witnesses were permitted to testify about allegations not included in the criminal case against him.

The former movie mogul won an Academy Award for producing the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love.

