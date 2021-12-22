Harvey Parker: Police search Thames for missing 20-year-old as CCTV suggests he ‘may have entered water’

Officers investigating missing student Harvey Parker are conducting a search of the River Thames, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The search is being conducted on the river following a review of CCTV in the area that indicates that the 20-year-old may have entered the water near the Golden Jubilee Bridge.

Police have said there is nothing to suggest that there is any third party involvement at this stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, from Central South Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are doing all we can to find Harvey, and working closely with our colleagues in the Marine Policing Unit.

“We are keeping Harvey’s family fully informed of any developments; and the thoughts of my colleagues and I are with them at this distressing time. We would also ask that media avoid any speculation while the enquiry continues.”

Harvey, who is 20 years old and from Lambeth, was seen leaving Heaven Nightclub alone, by Charing Cross Railway Station in Westminster at around 2:15am on Friday, 17 December.

Harvey’s mother Amanda Armstrong described him as a “lovely sweet friendly music-loving clubbing-loving young man”. Speaking to BBC London news on Tuesday she pleaded: “We just want him back for Christmas, we just want him back.”

She added: “He has high-functioning autism so he’s really fun to be around but he may not be receiving information or making the same of it as others do, which makes him vulnerable in certain situations.”

Harvey Parker is seen on CCTV walking towards Embankment along Craven Street in Westminster, London (Metropolitan Police)

Harvey’s step-father Michael Armstrong said that initially the family “had things to do to track him down” but now they are just waiting desperately for any news. He said: “Now we don’t know what is happening really.”

Jeremy Joseph, the owner of G-A-Y nightclub, issued an appeal on Wednesday to Londoners to “look at [Harvey’s] picture and watch out for” him.

The University of York, which Harvey attends, has issued an appeal asking for help to find the 20-year-old.

“Our student Harvey Parker is still missing, last seen leaving Heaven nightclub in London. Harvey is mixed race, 5ft 8, slim build, short dark hair,” the university wrote on Twitter.

