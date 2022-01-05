Harvey Parker: Body found in River Thames during search for missing student

Police have recovered a body of a man from the River Thames amid their search for 20-year-old Harvey Parker, who went missing after leaving a nightclub last month.

The Metropolitan Police was alerted by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution just before midday on Tuesday (4 January) to reports of a body in the river near Embankment.

Officers from the Met’s Marine Support Unit recovered the body.

The death is being treated as unexplained, and formal indentification of the body awaits.

Family liaison officers have informed Mr Parker’s family of the development.

Mr Parker, a gifted music student at the University of York who worked at Theatre Royal Stratford East, was last seen leaving Heaven Nightclub, by Charing Cross Railway Station, alone at about 2.15am on Friday 17 December.

After leaving the venue around 2.15am, CCTV footage shows him entering Craven Street and walking south toward Embankment.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy O’Connor, of the Central South Command Unit, said: “Sadly a body has been recovered from the Thames near where Harvey was last seen.

“We are providing Harvey’s family with all the available information. We are also asking for media to please respect the family’s privacy at this challenging and difficult time.”

