Harvey Parker: Body found in River Thames confirmed to be missing student

The body of a student missing since mid-December has been found in the River Thames in London, police say.

Harvey Parker vanished on 17 December, after going to a nightclub in the capital.

His mother, Amanda Parker, had said it was unheard of for him not to answer his phone.

The Met Police, who found a body on Tuesday, confirmed on Thursday that it was Harvey’s.

Harvey, a gifted music student at the University of York, had high-functioning autism, his mother said.

More follows

