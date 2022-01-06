The body of a student missing since mid-December has been found in the River Thames in London, police say.
Harvey Parker vanished on 17 December, after going to a nightclub in the capital.
His mother, Amanda Parker, had said it was unheard of for him not to answer his phone.
The Met Police, who found a body on Tuesday, confirmed on Thursday that it was Harvey’s.
Harvey, a gifted music student at the University of York, had high-functioning autism, his mother said.
More follows
Source Link Harvey Parker: Body found in River Thames confirmed to be missing student