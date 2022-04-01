Harry Styles’s As It Was single is out now – and there’s some ‘Harry’s House’ merch to go with it

A mega public service announcement: Harry Styles is finally back with new music. His hotly anticipated new single “As It Was” has finally dropped, and we, along with Harry’s legion of fans, couldn’t be more excited.

It’s the first track in his upcoming album Harry’s House – due 20 May and available to pre-order now – which is his first project in three years. The album cover sees the 28-year-old singer in a room with midcentury furniture on the ceiling dressed head-to-toe in none other than Molly Goddard.

In terms of the latest release though, “As It Was”, the new song is clearly a very personal track, with references to loneliness and life in the public eye, with lyrics that are at times emotional. And it’s fair to say fans have gone wild.

With speculation over hidden meanings and messages aside, the track kicks off with his five-year-old goddaughter saying “Come on Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you”, before going into an upbeat, infectious hook that will undoubtedly get you bopping.

To accompany the single, the former One Direction star has released a three-minute-long music video, which serves up everything you’d expect – great vocals, excellent visuals and even better fashion, with Styles wearing a sequin-embellished bodysuit. Fans have seemingly gone wild for the moment he goes shirtless. It’s well worth a watch.

If the latest release has got you ready for Harry’s House, here’s how you can pre-order the CD, cassette and vinyl, as well as some of the merchandise to buy.

‘Harry’s House’ coloured vinyl: £34.99, Hmv.com – available 20 May

(Columbia)

Kicking things off with the best of the best, this limited edition coloured vinyl is ideal for fans of analogue. The vinyl is a translucent yellow colour and will undoubtedly look striking on your turntable.

Buy now

‘Harry’s House’ four cassettes and slipcase: £35, Hstyles.co.uk

(Columbia)

Bringing retro back, Harry Styles has only gone and released his album on cassette. This Harry’s House bundle includes transclucent orange, yellow, white and blue cassettes inside a slipcase. Should you rather, the colours can be bought individually in a limited edition white (£9, Hstyles.co.uk), blue, orange and yellow.

Buy now

(Columbia)

If you’re not taken by the funky array of colours and appreciate standard vinyl, this one is for you. It comes with a printed inner sleeve, a postcard, and a 12-page booklet.

Buy now

(Colombia)

For those who love a traditional CD, of course, Harry has catered for you. Get the whole album on CD with a 20-page booklet. According to the website, there are limited quantities, so we’d recommend being quick.

Buy now

(Harry Styles shop)

Calling all serious fans, this hat is the best way to prove your appreciation for the star. It has “Harry is my friend” embroidered in blue, and with baseball caps all the rage this season, it’s a great accessory for summer.

Buy now

Harry Styles treat people with kindness tee: £29.95, Hstyles.co.uk

(Harry Styles Shop)

This online exclusive will appeal to the dopamine dressers among us. The T-shirt is adorned with “treat people with kindness”, a slogan Styles has been using on his merch since his first solo tour, and it serves as a reminder to others, and yourself to always be kind. If you like your tees slightly more boxy, we’d suggest sizing up.

Buy now

(Harry Styles Shop)

From Harry’s 2021 Love On Tour comes this keychain, which we love. It’s a great pocket-friendly gift for any superfan that you know (or for yourself).

Buy now

