Harry Styles to launch capsule fashion collection with Gucci

Harry Styles has collaborated with Gucci on a new capsule collection.

The collaboration, named Gucci HA HA HA, has spawned from a long friendship between the singer and the Italian label’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.

The playful collection aims to define “the intersection of creative expression and shared perceptions of two different consciences”, said a press release.

The name HA HA HA represents the initials of both Styles’ and Michele’s forenames but is also the onomatopoeic sound of laughter.

It is also a symbol of Michele and Styles’ friendship – they met at the helm of Styles’ solo career – with the pair having ended many a message to each other with “hahaha” over the years.

The collection includes a patchwork leather jacket

“The idea of working together came to me one day while we were talking on the phone: I proposed creating a ‘dream wardrobe’ with him, starting from those small oddities that come together in childlike visions,” Michele said.

“We ended up with a mix of aesthetics from 1970s pop and bohemian to the revision of the image of the gentleman in an overturned memory of men’s tailoring.”

This inspiration is evident throughout the range, which includes brightly coloured jackets and coats, flared trousers, silk neck ties and bold patterns.

This look features flared jeans

Accessories include a brown gingham bow tie, white leather boots decorated with a single red heart and a brown cow print briefcase.

“Harry has an incredible sense of fashion,” Michele added.

“Observing his ability to combine items of clothing in a way that is out of the ordinary compared to the required standards of taste and common sense and the homogenisation of appearance, I came to understand that the styling of a look is a generator of differences and of powers, as are his reactions to the designs I have created for him, which he has always made his own; these reactions restore me with a rush of freedom every time.”

Bold prints and colour have been used throughout

Other pieces in the collection include a double-breasted coat in Prince of Wales check, shirts adorned with mother of pearl buttons and a patchwork leather bomber jacket.

Styles, who has long been praised for his eclectic, non-gendered sense of style, has opted for numerous Gucci looks throughout his career.

He made headlines shortly after his headline set at Coachella music festival in April, when he arrived on stage wearing a custom-made fully sequined Gucci jumpsuit.

Styles later donned a feather Gucci coat for a performance with Lizzo, and metallic pink trousers with a matching cowboy jacket.

Styles also attended the 2019 Met Gala alongside Michele, and famously wore a Gucci dress on the cover of American Vogue’s December 2020 issue.

