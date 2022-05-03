Harry Styles: How to get tickets to One Night Only Harry’s House concert in Brixton

Harry Styles has announced that he will play a one-off UK show this month to celebrate the launch of his new album.

The former One Direction star will perform at the O2 Academy in Brixton on Tuesday 24 May, four days after the release of his third album Harry’s House.

The announcement comes one day after Styles revealed that he would be playing a similar show in New York on album release day (20 May), where tickets would cost $25 (£20).

He will return to the UK for his Love on Tour stadium shows in June.

Read below for more information on how to get tickets for the Brixton show…

How to get tickets

The first lot of presale tickets will go on sale on Thursday (5 May) between 9am and 11am UK time. They will be exclusively available to American Express card members.

There will then be an O2 Priority presale on Tuesday (10 May) at 10am.

The remaining general sale tickets will then be available next Wednesday (11 May) at 10am UK time.

Demand is expected to be high, as the O2 Academy in Brixton has a capacity of just under 5,000.

There are still tickets available for Styles’s much larger arena shows, with the 28-year-old performing in Glasgow, Manchester and London.

You can find out more information on the tour and how to get tickets here.

