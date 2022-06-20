Harry Styles helps fan come out as gay during Wembley gig

Harry Styles has been praised for appearing to help a young fan come out as gay during a performance at Wembley stadium last weekend.

The former One Direction singer played two nights in the capital as part of his Love On Tour tour.

At one point during Sunday’s (19 June) performance, Styles picked out a sign from the crowd which read: “From ONO [one night only] to Wembley: help me come out.”

He was seen taking the sign from the fan, along with an LGBT+ flag, telling the audience member that he would “officially be gay” when he raised the flag above his head.

Styles then proceeded to run with the flag across the stage, before finally holding it aloft, prompting cheers from the audience.

“Congratulations, Mattio, you’re a free man!” he told the fan.

This isn’t the first time Styles, an outspoken supporter of the LGBT+ community, has done something like this on stage.

Last November, the singer helped a shy fan come out as gay to her mother during a concert in Milwaukee.

McKinley McConnell, standing near the stage, caught the singer’s attention with her large banner that read: “My mom is in section 201. Help me come out??”

“Lisa, she’s gay!” he shouted as a cheer erupted from the crowd, leaving the pair overcome with emotion.

