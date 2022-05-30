Harry Styles donates $1 million to gun safety organisation after Texas school shooting

Harry Styles has pledged to donate $1m (£790,760) to American nonprofit organisation Everytown, which advocates for gun control and against gun violence.

The 28-year-old singer’s pledge comes after the deadly Uvalde school shooting in Texas last week.

On Tuesday (24 May), an 18-year-old gunman named Salvador Ramos opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 children and two adults.

Officials said that Ramos entered the school with a handgun and a rifle before opening fire.

Soon after the incident, a number of US celebrities reacted to the shooting, with many condemning the government for not imposing proper gun control laws.

Styles personally pledged to donate the $1m, which comes from proceeds from the North American arm of his current string of live shows, Love On Tour.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items.

Soon after Styles’s donation announcement, entertainment company Live Nation said that it will match the singer’s donation to Everytown, “equalling over $1m and counting”.

The Uvalde attack is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Authorities have not revealed any motivation behind the incident, but say the suspect was acting alone.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde,” Governor Abbott said in a statement last week. “Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering.”

