Harry Styles Breaks Silence On MCU Debut; Says 'Who Didn't Grow Up Wanting To Be A Superhero'

One Direction alum Harry Styles, who turned to acting with Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war-drama Dunkirk, has left his fans floored by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 27-year-old pop sensation was one of the biggest surprises that Marvel offered its fans with Eternals. Touted as one of the longest films in MCU, the Chloé Zhao directorial introduces us to a new series of superheroes post Avengers: Endgame. While renowned actors like Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Don Lee and Barry Keoghan featuring as main leads in the new Marvel movie, it has been Harry Styles end-credit scene that has been the talk of the town since reports of his Marvel debut made their way on the internet.

In a recent interview, Styles’ has finally broken his silence on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos’ brother Eros. He said, “I’m only in right at the very end. But who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know?” Furthermore, the former Grammy Award winner also praised director Chloé Zhao while sharing his experience of being directed by her. “It was a great experience and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work with Chloé,” Styles added.

Talking about casting Styles as Eros aka Starfox in Eternals, Zhao had revealed that she had the idea when she first saw the pop sensation make his acting debut with Dunkirk, and that’s when she pitched the idea to Marvel head-honcho Kevin Feige. “Seeing his career, where he’s going, what he’s representing, him as an individual — he’s very interesting and unique. And I thought that is Eros. That’s that character,” she said.

Despite featuring low on Rotten Tomatoes, Eternals has managed to do a decent business at the box office. However, brilliant performances and Zhao’s cinematic brilliance have managed to strike a chord with the audience. While talks about Eternals sequels have been making rounds on the internet, no official announcement has been made yet.

