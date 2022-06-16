Harry Styles alludes to not feeling ‘cool’ enough for partner Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles has alluded to anxieties about not feeling “cool” enough for his partner, Olivia Wilde.

The 28-year-old singer was asked to explain the meaning behind the song “Cinema” off his new album Harry’s House in which he describes the feeling of not being “cool” enough for a partner, during a recent interview on the Spout podcast.

“I just think you’re cool/I dig your cinema/Do you think I’m cool, too?/Or am I too into you?” he sings.

In response to the question, the former One Direction star replied: “We are all human.”

“I think it’s, like, when you like someone, that initial phase. Am I doing things right?” he continued.

“Before you get comfortable with each other and it’s kinda, like, all of that stuff happens at the start of something,” he added.

While Styles did not explicitly state that the lyrics referred to his relationship with Olivia Wilde, many listeners assumed this to be the case.

The couple are believed to have started dating at the beginning of 2021 when the pair were spotted holding hands while attending a friend’s wedding in January.

The pair met after the 38-year-old film director cast Styles in her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh.

In an interview with Vogue for its January 2022 cover story, the Booksmart director revealed that she was “happier” than she’s ever been.

She said: “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

The former actor was previously engaged to Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

In a recent Instagram post, the former House actor spoke of the challenges of being a parent after finding a handwritten note from her daughter.

“New parents: I know it’s hard now and you sometimes feel like a huge f***ing failure but soon they’ll wake up before you and write thoughtful notes. Stay strong,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

