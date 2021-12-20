Harry Potter reunion trailer: Ralph Fiennes explains why he accepted the role of Lord Voldemort

The trailer for the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion has been released – and it teases some special treats for fans.

Cast and crew of the franchise have assembled for a one-off episode that will air on New Year’s Day 2022.

The trailer reveals that a large number of the high-profile supporting cast members, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes and Gary Oldman, have returned to reminisce on the film series.

Hinting at the reveal of previously unknown details, the trailer reveals one nugget of information shared by Fiennes, who played the villainous Lord Voldemort.

Fiennes first appeared in 2005’s sequel Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Speaking about his decision to accept the role, he said: “My sister has children who were then around 11 and 12, and I said, ‘Martha, I don’t know about this Voldemort.’”

Her response? “What? You’re being asked to play Voldemort? You’ve got to do it!”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunite for scenes that leave the trio feeling emotional.

“It feels like no time has passed and loads ofd time has passed,” Watson, who played Hermione Grainger, can be heard saying in the trailer.

She adds: “When things get really dark and times are really hard, there’s something about Harry Potter that makes life richer.”

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint share a hug in the trailer for the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion (Sky / NOW)

Grint, who played Ron Weasley, tells the pair: “It’s a strong bond we’ll always have – we’re family and we’ll always be a part of each other’s life.”

Watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on New Year’s Day exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW.

NOW members can watch the TV specials with a NOW Entertainment Membership and enjoy all ten movies with a NOW Cinema Membership.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Harry Potter reunion trailer: Ralph Fiennes explains why he accepted the role of Lord Voldemort