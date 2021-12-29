'Harry Potter Reunion Special': Daniel Radcliffe Was “Pretty Devastated” As He Was Forced To Keep Harry's Signature Haircut!

The upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a hotly anticipated reunion special that is set to premiere on January 1, 2022. Featuring cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the unscripted special will see the cast and creators of the magical film franchise get together after all this time as they reflect on their memories. In the special, Radcliffe opened up about growing up on the sets of Harry Potter. “My first kiss is connected to someone here, my first girlfriends were here… It all spirals out from the Potter set somewhere,” he said as per Metro.

The actor who started playing the role at the age of 12 revealed that he wasn’t thrilled with the fact that he had to keep the same hairstyle – Harry’s iconic bowl cut. During the special Radcliffe also recalled being asked to keep Harry’s haircut through the course of filming, he said, “We’re like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. You’re not leaving us like this?’ We’re supposed to be becoming teenagers and dating girls in this film!”

He added, “That’s not what it’s going to be, is it? So, I think we were pretty devastated as we realised that it was.”

SEE ALSO: Harry Potter ‘Return To Hogwarts’: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Get Emotional; Everything We Know About The Reunion

Joining the lead trio, Return to Hogwarts will also see Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is produced by Warner Bros. is an unscripted special set in the iconic Warner Bros. Studio Tour. It is executive produced by Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment and Pulse Films. The trailer dropped earlier this month. Check it out here:

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will arrive on January 1, 2022 on HBO Max and on Amazon Prime Video in India.

SEE ALSO: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’: Mads Mikkelsen’s Gellert Grindelwald Avatar Leaves Johnny Depp Fans Furious

Cover image: HBO Max

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Harry Potter Reunion Special': Daniel Radcliffe Was "Pretty Devastated" As He Was Forced To Keep Harry's Signature Haircut!