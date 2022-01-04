Harry Potter 'Return To Hogwarts' Has Another Hilarious Goof-Up With The Weasley Twins

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts was the perfect New Year gift to fans of the magical film franchise. The unscripted reunion special brought back the wonderful star cast and directors of the films in a series of candid chats, interviews and of course, Harry Potter throwbacks. It was a nostalgic ride that featured alumni including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps and more. It’s enough to keep Potterheads glued to the screen. In fact, eagle-eyed fans have been noticing some editing errors in the special.

Remember when the Weasley twins – Fred and George joked about being mistaken for the other twin? Well, the tables have now turned. In the Return to Hogwarts reunion special, Oliver and James Phelps’ names were switched. So we see Oliver’s name underneath James and vice versa, an easy mistake. But for the sake of identification, Oliver’s hair in the special are shorter.

The goof-up is particularly funny because it has a meta-reference. Oliver took to Instagram to share that its fitting revenge. “I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get back at them after all these years. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts,” he captioned the post.

Tom Felton jokingly stepped ahead to take credit for the prank. “It was my doing 🙂 #weaslebee #returntohogwarts,” he commented.

This isn’t the first editing mistake to be pointed out in Return to Hogwarts. Recently, fans found a major mix-up in which Emma Roberts’ childhood photo was used instead of Emma Watson’s. In case you missed it, here’s what went down:

‘Harry Potter’ Fans Spot A Huge Emma Watson Error In ‘Return To Hogwarts’ Special

Return to Hogwarts also features Harry Potter alumni including Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is currently streaming on HBO Max and on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Cover image: Warner Bros., HBO Max

