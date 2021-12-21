Harry Potter 'Return To Hogwarts': Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson Get Emotional; Everything We Know About The Reunion

“It feels like no time has passed, and loads of time has passed,” says Emma Watson as she walks through Hogwarts in the first trailer of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The hotly anticipated reunion special will see the actors come together once again, after all these years and reminisce about their time filming the iconic movie series. The special will release on January 1 on HBO Max. Following a bunch of teaser images, the streamer has finally dropped the first trailer and it’s already shaping up to be an emotional yet magical ride.

Return To Hogwarts will see Daniel Radcliffe who played Harry Potter reunite with Emma Watson who played Hermoine Granger and Rupert Grint who played Ron Weasley hanging out in the Wizarding World and in the Gryffindor common room. If that’s not enough to make you weep with joy, wait till you see them get really emotional.

The clip ends with Grint summing up their bond. “We’re family. We’ll always be part of each other’s lives,” he says. Check it out here:

The trailer reveals a better look at what fans can expect from the upcoming episode and its filled with the cast members meeting each other. The Hogwarts set itself comes alive as the great hall is lit up for the celebration.

From who’s in it to what’s in store for Potterheads, here’s everything we know so far:

Announced last month, the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts special produced by Warner Bros. will be an unscripted program that will have a joyous return to Hogwarts, as the title suggests along with interviews with the cast members and more behind the scenes insights. While a lot has been said about the Harry Potter film series that concluded its original run in 2011, it’s always amazing to see fresh details emerge, the wizarding world after all is sprawling. The clip gives us glimpses of Helena Bonham Carter who played Bellatrix, describing her most challenging scene, Ralph Fiennes talking about playing Voldemort and then some.

Among those returning are Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Felton, Evanna Lynch, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Gary Oldman, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Bonnie Wright, Mark Williams, Matthew Lewis, Alfred Enoch and more. We also know who won’t be at the reunion special – author J.K. Rowling whom the cast and studio have distanced themselves from due to her repeated controversial comments about trans persons.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is going to be a treat for Potterheads! It will premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2021.

Cover image artwork: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

