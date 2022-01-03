'Harry Potter' Fans Spot A Huge Emma Watson Error In 'Return To Hogwarts' Special

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts, a reunion special that brought back stars of the iconic film series was undoubtedly magical. Watching the cast of Harry Potter including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint together after all these years was enough to make Potterheads nostalgic. But as fans watched through teary eyes, they spotted a huge error in the unscripted special.

Return To Hogwarts is full of throwbacks and one segment in particular features a childhood photo of Emma Roberts instead of Emma Watson. The photo in which a young Roberts, the star of American Horror Story, can be seen at a breakfast table wearing Minnie Mouse ears made an appearance accidentally. And eagle-eyed fans were quick to point it out. Soon screenshots of the blunder surfaced on social media. Awkward!

“GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON,” a fan tweeted showcasing a side-by-side comparison of an image from Roberts’ Instagram feed and a screenshot from the Return to Hogwarts special.

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

The editing error was brought to the attention of the producers. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, they said, “Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.”

While that was quite the mix-up, let’s not forget that these things happen all the time and to be fair, both Emmas are pretty famous (among all the other famous Emmas) so it isn’t unlikely that there are a bunch of photos on the internet and in the studio’s archives.

During the reunion special Emma Watson who was in all parts of the film series made a shocking revelation when she revealed that she almost quit her role as the studious witch Hermoine Granger. “The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way,” she explained.

Return to Hogwarts also features Harry Potter alumni including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts is currently streaming on HBO Max and on Amazon Prime Video in India.

