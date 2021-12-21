Harry Potter fans react to new trailer of reunion special: ‘An important part of our childhood’

Harry Potter fans are quite emotional after watching the new trailer for the forthcoming reunion special.

Released on Monday (20 December), the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts trailer features original cast members Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Rupert Grint and Ralph Fiennes.

The actors take a trip down the memory lane to revisit some of the most iconic Harry Potter sets, including Platform 9 3/4, Diagon Alley, and Hogwarts’ Great Hall.

The trailer teases conversations where stars reminisce about the life-changing impact that the franchise had on their lives, along with backstories about certain scenes that are deeply ingrained in their psyche.

Several fans took to social media to express their emotions after watching the new trailer, with some calling the Harry Potter franchise one of “the most important parts” of their childhood.

“Damn. I didn’t realise how nostalgic this would be for me,” wrote one fan.

“Hella emotions… thinking about a simpler time in my life. I read the books in elementary/middle school. And the movies came out when I was between the ages of 12-22yo. From a kid.. to a teenager.. to an adult,” they added.

Sharing the trailer on social media, HBO Max captioned the post: “Old memories shared. New memories made. Come celebrate the magic when Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts arrives on New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max.”

The retrospective special commemorates 20 years since the first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, was released in 2001, and is the final in a series of promotional events planned by Warner Bros this year – including a TV quiz with Dame Helen Mirren.

Watch Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on New Year’s Day exclusively on Sky and streaming service NOW.

NOW members can watch the TV specials with a NOW Entertainment Membership and enjoy all 10 movies, including the spin-off Fantastic Beasts series, with a NOW Cinema Membership.

