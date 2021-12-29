Harry Potter fans react to Emma Watson’s revelation about the moment she ‘fell in love’ with Tom Felton

Fans have reacted to Emma Watson’s revelation about the moment she first “fell in love” with her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton.

Watson and Felton – who played Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, respectively – are two of the main cast members to appear in HBO’s forthcoming Harry Potter reunion special titled Return to Hogwarts.

During the special – which will be released on Sky and NOW on 1 January – Watson reflected on her past romantic feelings for Felton.

The 31-year-old went on to recall the precise moment she “fell in love” with her co-star.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” she recalled.

“The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought god looked like and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard. And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him.”

Watson clarified that nothing “ever, ever, ever happened romantically” but that the pair “just love each other”.

In the special, Felton says that he was aware of Watson’s feelings for him.

“I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you,’” he said.

The 34-year-old added: “I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to the day.”

(HBO / Sky / YouTube)

Fans have shared their emotional responses to the touching moment online.

“11-year-old Emma Watson falling in love with Tom Felton because he drew a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard and then being exactly that with him 17 years later,” wrote one user, accompanied by a GIF of the pair as adults apparently on a skateboard together. Watson is wearing a backwards cap.

“I have never shipped Dramione [Draco and Hermione] or Emma Watson and Tom Felton until right now and my heart is doing a happy dance,” added another.

Someone else wrote: “Me on the inside,” accompanied by a GIF of a young girl looking excited.

