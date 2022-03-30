Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson defend Harry Maguire after England boos

Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson have criticised England fans for booing teammate Harry Maguire during the 3-0 win against the Ivory Coast at Wembley.

Sections of the home support jeered the mention of Maguire’s name, and then booed the Manchester United defender’s first touch during the game.

Gareth Southgate described the reception as “an absolute joke”, and feared that the display of displeasure could impact how other players perform.

Kane and Henderson agree with their manager, with regular captain Kane believing the booing to be a betrayal of the connection forged between the current squad and supporters.

The Tottenham striker tweeted: “We’ve worked hard to rebuild our connection with England fans in the last few years so to hear Harry Maguire booed at Wembley before kick-off was just not right.

“The fact that he’s been brilliant on the pitch and given us all so many great memories makes it even harder to understand.

“He doesn’t deserve that reception. He’s got full support in the changing room and should have the same from every England fan.”

With Maguire part of the side, England reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020.

The centre-half has struggled at times this season for Manchester United, but remains a key part of Southgate’s squad.

Henderson described the 29-year-old as a “colossus”, and suggested he finds the booing hard to fathom.

“I can’t get my head around what happened at Wembley tonight,” Henderson wrote on social media.

“Harry Maguire has been a colossus for England. Without him, the progress made at the last two tournaments would not have been possible.

“To be booed at his home stadium, for no reason? What have we become? What happened tonight was just wrong.

“As someone who wants to win with England, I feel fortunate to share a dressing room with him. We all feel the same!”

Maguire has not commented specifically on the boos he received, but wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning: “Enjoyable week playing for my country”, adding an England flag and a heart emoji.

