Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a picture of Lilibet on her first birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter has been pictured at a picnic thrown for her at Frogmore Cottage.

Harry and Meghan said they were “incredibly touched” by the birthday wishes they received for their second child, who was named in honour of the Queen.

Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at the Windsor property, where there was face-painting and cake, according to guests.

