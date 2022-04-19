Harry and Meghan reportedly invited to make balcony appearance at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, according to reports.

The four-day celebration will see festivities taking place across the UK, including street parties, plus public ceremonies such as Trooping the Colour.

According to The Telegraph, however, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not be permitted to take part in Trooping the Colour or other major events following their resignation as senior royals in March 2020.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said they could not comment on the reports.

Their presence would be a significant addition following tensions within the family following the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 in which they spoke of racism they had experienced from within the royal family, their relationships with other royals, and how being a royal had affected their mental health.

Prince Harry visited the 95-year-old monarch at Windsor Castle on Thursday after travelling to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

The occasion marked the first time the royal couple have been in Europe together since stepping back from their royal duties in March 2020 and relocating to California.

Prince Harry said it was “great” to see his grandmother, who shared a number of supportive messages for “Team UK” during his visit.

“She had plenty of messages for Team UK, which I have already passed on to most of them,” he told the BBC on Monday.

“So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.”

The Duke and Duchess were also reported to have met with Prince Charles during their visit to Windsor.

Prince Harry also revealed his son Archie’s favourite TV show during a speech at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday.

While addressing the audience, Prince Harry said that the couple’s eldest child is currently switching between career aspirations, as Archie goes back and forth between wanting to be an astronaut or a pilot.

He revealed that his son is also influenced by the children’s TV show The Octonauts, with the Duke adding that some days Archie wants to be “Kwazii from Octonauts”.

He said: “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut… a pilot… or Kwazii from Octonauts…”, before adding: “If you’re laughing, then you’ve seen it.”

Kwazii is an animated orange cat who is known for his adventures exploring the sea on the TV show, with the Octonauts Wiki describing the cartoon as a “daredevil cat with a mysterious pirate past”.

Source Link Harry and Meghan reportedly invited to make balcony appearance at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee