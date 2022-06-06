Harry and Meghan release picture of daughter Lilibet on first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday.

The photograph of Lilibet, who celebrated the occasion with family and close friends of the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday, it understood to have been taken by family friend Misan Harriman.

Harry and Meghan’s second child, born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

More follows

