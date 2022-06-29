Harmony Tan doubles partner ‘very sad’ due to late withdrawal after Serena Williams win

Harmony Tan’s Wimbledon doubles partner Tamara Korpatsch admits she is “very sad” after the French player’s late withdrawal following the impact of the epic win over Serena Williams.

Tan triumphed late on Tuesday evening after more than three hours on Centre Court.

But the physical effects appear to have pushed the world No 115 to prioritise her singles campaign at the All England Club.

A late message was sent to Korpatsch, who was due to play her first-ever Grand Slam doubles match, wit the first round match against Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru cancelled.

“Unfortunately my doubles partner Harmony Tan retired from our doubles today,” Korpatsch said in a statement. “She just texted me this morning. Let me wait here one hour before the match start.

“I’m very sad, disappointed and also very angry that I can’t play my first doubles Grand Slam. And it’s really not fair for me. I didn’t deserve that.

“She asked me before the tournament if we wanna play doubles and I said yes, I didn’t ask her, she asked me!

“If you’re broken after a three-hour match the day before, you can’t play professional. That’s my opinion.”

Tan, who edged out Williams 7-5, 1-6, 7-6, will now prepare for her second round match against 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo on Thursday.

