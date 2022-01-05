Harmony Montgomery: Father arrested in case of missing seven-year-old New Hampshire girl

Police have arrested the father of missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery who has not been seen since October 2019.

Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was arrested on Tuesday evening on charges of felony second-degree assault against Harmony in 2019.

Other charges on the warrant were a misdemeanour charge of interference with custody, and two further misdemeanour charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

Mr Montgomery is scheduled to be arraigned at 11am on Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court North.

Despite the arrest, the search for Harmony continues. Authorities issued a missing child alert on 31 December 2021 when they learned that she had not been seen in more than two years.

Earlier this week, authorities searched the family home in connection with the disappearance of the missing seven-year-old.

Harmony was aged five when she was last seen at her family home in Manchester in October 2019.

Police said last week that she was only recently reported missing and that “the circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated”.

It was not known if anything was recovered during the property search, but police also spoke with family members.

NBC News Boston reported that police are working with the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find Harmony.

The department was reported saying that its probe had been “non-stop” since learning of the seven-year-old child’s disappearance last week and that such timing was unusual.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Harmony Montgomery: Father arrested in case of missing seven-year-old New Hampshire girl