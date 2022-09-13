Hansal Mehta Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut’s Fan As He Calls ‘Dhaakad’ A ‘Flop Movie’

Hansal Mehta got in tuff with a troll on Twitter and took a dig at Kangana Ranaut. Mehta recently praised Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and that seemingly pissed off some fans of Kangana, who has made it very clear that the movie is a disaster. Angered by Hansal’s praise for Brahmastra, a fan accused him of giving Kangana Ranaut a ‘flop film’, following which Hansal took a jibe at Kangana’s movie Dhaakad.

Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut had worked together in the 2017 movie Simran which was a flop. He has since called working with Kangana a ‘massive mistake’. In response to his tweet about Brahmastra’s high ticket sales, a Twitter user wrote, “Shame on you. You gave flop film to Kangana.” Hansal replied to the fan and wrote, “Yeah. I shouldn’t have made Dhaakad.”

Yeah. I shouldn’t have made Dhaakad. https://t.co/iCm4XVKzEG — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 12, 2022

During the Bombay Journey, Hansal spoke about working with Kangana and said, “Edit nahi takeover kia the usne, to be fair to her, but edit take over karne ke liye kuch tha nahi kyunki material hi nahi tha jo usne shoot karvaya tha. She is a very talented actor, she is a very good actor, really really good actor who, I feel has limited herself by making films about herself. You need not make all the characters become what you want to believe you are.”

