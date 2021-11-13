Hannah Daughtry death: Singer Chris Daughtry cancels shows after stepdaughter dies suddenly, aged 25

Rock band Daughtry have cancelled all forthcoming shows after the sudden death of their frontman’s stepdaughter.

Hannah Daughtry, daughter of singer Chris Daughtry’s wife Deanna, was found dead by police in her Nashville home on Friday 12 November, according to People. She was 25.

The last post from her Instagram page, American Goth, was made just a week ago. The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” a statement posted from both the band and Deanna’s accounts said.

“The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”

Deanna has changed her profile photo to an image of a burning candle, in tribute.

Hannah and her younger brother, Griffin, are Deanna’s children from a previous relationship. Deanna and Chris also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10.

Before the news of Hannah’s death emerged, Daughtry had performed in Nashville before travelling through Rhode Island, Maine, Niagara Falls and New York for a tour in support of their latest album.

