Hamster survives daring trip into stratosphere on flying balloon

Posted on June 26, 2022 0

A hamster has successfully returned to Earth after being launched into the stratosphere on a flying balloon.

The world’s most adorable astronaut reached a maximum altitude of 14 miles (23km) – and is in good health after being safely recovered from the sea off Japan’s Miyako Island.

According to the company that launched the hamster, Iwaya Giken, the camera stopped at 12 km above the ground, so there is no sight of the highest altitude or of the fall.

They plan to do the experiment again next month to record the full trip.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Hamster survives daring trip into stratosphere on flying balloon