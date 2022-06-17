Hampshire wheelie bin turns up in Ukraine

A wheelie bin from Hampshire has been found 1,200 miles away in Ukraine.

Journalist Philip Crowther posted footage of the bin, which belongs to Test Valley council, on his Twitter page.

It’s not known how the bin ended up in eastern Europe, on the Poland-Ukraine border.

Responding to Crowther, a Twitter account for Test Valley council said they “didn’t have a stock answer for this query.”

“Can I ask where in Ukraine this is? I’d [like] to make sure this collection address is added to our fortnightly rounds,” they said.

