Halloween warning to parents as police find sweets laced with cannabis

Children’s sweets that could be given out as Halloween “treats” have been found laced with cannabis.

Greater Manchester Police Rochdale warned of “serious consequences” for any young person or child who ate them.

And they warned parents to check any sweets their children were eating at Halloween.

Doctors say edible marijuana can cause intoxication symptoms such as altered perception, anxiety, panic, paranoia, dizziness, weakness, slurred speech, poor coordination and heart problems, and the effects are exaggerated in children.

Earlier this year, four children in Surrey were taken to hospital after they ate sweets thought to contain cannabis.

Ambulance teams were called when some of the children, aged 12 and 13, started vomiting and falling in and out of consciousness.

In a post on the Greater Manchester Facebook page, the force wrote: “FAO parents and carers. The #towncentremilkstonedeeplish team have been out on patrol today and have come across these packages which at first appear to be sweets aimed at young people.

“However, upon closer inspection we found that they contain cannabis.

“This could have serious consequences on any young person or child who may consume these.

“Please keep an eye out over Halloween to see what your children are consuming.”

The coloured packaging for the Xtremes Bites made them look like ordinary children’s sweets.

