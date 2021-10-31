Halloween 2021: Best celebrity costumes from Lizzo as Baby Yoda to Maya Jama as Medusa

After various lockdowns and social restrictions dampened last year’s Halloween festivities, celebrities have taken full advantage of celebrating this year’s spooky season.

Over the course of the weekend, famous faces have taken to social media to show off their impressive costumes.

While some recreated fictional characters from their favourite movies and television series, others paid homage to cultural icons.

From Hailey Bieber’s take on Britney Spears’ most popular music video looks to Lizzo’s Baby Yoda face paint, here are our favourite costumes from Halloween 2021.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion’s costume was inspired by Pinhead, the demonic priest from the Hellraiser franchise.

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper debuted the transformation on Instagram. Posing in what appeared to be an abandoned warehouse, she donned a black cut-out latex bodice paired with thigh-high patent boots.

While the horror film’s Hell Priest is known for the pins that cover his entire face, Megan Thee Stallion opted for black lipstick and a smokey black eyeshadow, with pins scattered around the crown of her head.

“Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen, I am pain,” she captioned the post.

Hailey Bieber

The model paid homage to one of her favourite singers by recreating Britney Spears’ 1999 Rolling Stone cover and three of her music video looks.

The first saw her take on Spears’ schoolgirl appearance in the “Baby One More Time” video. Bieber’s blonde hair was styled in two pigtails and accessorised with fluffy pink hair ties.

For the second look, which was inspired by the “Oops!…I Did It Again” video, she wore a red latex bodysuit.

Finally, she chose to recreate the singer’s look in the “Slave 4 U” music video. Just as Spears’ did in 2001, Bieber dressed in a hot pink bra with matching underwear worn over a pair of dark, patent trousers.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The couple enlisted the help of their children to recreate the Addams Family, with daughter Luna dressed as Wednesday and son Miles as Pugsley.

Legend dressed as Gomez, donning a bowl-cut wig which was parted in the middle, while Teigen channelled Morticia in a plunging black gown, a long black wig and red lipstick.

To help complete the family portrait, Teigen’s mother Vilailuck dressed as the Addams’ Grandmama, while an unidentified fifth person took on the role of Cousin It.

This Halloween, Lizzo decided to dress up as one of her favourite fictional characters – Grogu, or Baby Yoda, from Disney’s The Mandalorian series.

Photographs posted to Instagram show the “Good As Hell” singer in green body paint, wearing a long blonde wing and large green ears. To complete the look, she wore a floor-length tan cloak and dark sunglasses.

She also shared videos of herself walking through Hollywood Boulevard, stopping for photographs with fans and chasing members of the public.

In August, she told Elvis Duran and the Morning Show that she has accumulated a collection of Baby Yoda toys.

“He’s just cute to me there’s something about Baby Yoda. I have so many friggen Baby Yodas. I got one the size of me,” she said at the time.

Kerry Washington

Given the success of Squid Game, it’s no surprise that celebrities chose to dress up as their favourite characters from the series.

Scandal actor Kerry Washington chose to emulate Seong Gi-hun, also known as player 456.

In a video shared to Instagram, she wore a teal and white tracksuit, white trainers and a short, dark-haired wig.

“Congratulations to the entire #SquidGame cast, crew, & creators for this powerful narrative and innovative series. Who else is transfixed!?!?” she captioned the post.

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s daughter

It turns out, iconic fashion moments can also serve as the perfect Halloween costume inspiration.

In September, Adele attended the wedding of Anthony Davis, an American basketball player, in an haute couture Schiaparelli dress.

The floor-length column gown featured white, silk taffeta sleeves and a plunging neckline. She accessorised the dress with the brand’s gold “tooth” earrings.

Paying homage to the look, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade opted to transform their two-year-old daughter, Kaavia, into the singer’s mini look-alike.

Photographs of the toddler’s costume posted to Union’s Instagram show Kaavia dressed in a similar gown with a cloud-like white neckline and large gold earrings.

“New album dropping soon,” Union joked in the caption.

Chloe Bailey

Atlanta-born singer Chloe Bailey took inspiration from Lola, Angelina Jolie’s sultry character from the 2004 animated film Shark Tale.

The 23-year-old wore a shimmering dark pink bandeau top, with a matching skirt and waist details that mimicked the lionfish’s stripes.

A sleek straight hairstyle, purple eyeshadow and a bold red lip completed the look.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The newly engaged couple dressed up as Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend, Nany Spurgeon.

In photographs shared on social media, Kourtney donned a black mesh top, dark eyeshadow and a blonde, wavy wig.

Posing for the camera with one eye closed, Barker wore a leather jacket, a dark wig and a spiked necklace.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been documenting her love for Halloween on Instagram.

She began decorating her home earlier this month, installing large novelty skeletons, gold skulls and even a bubbling cauldron.

Maya Jama dressed as Medusa as she hosted her annual Halloween Party on Saturday evening.

Medusa is a character in Greek mythology who has snakes in place of hair and the ability to turn those who look into her eyes into stone.

Maya Jama dresses as Medusa for Halloween (GC Images)

The TV presenter looked unrecognisable as she arrived at the party in a long blonde wig, green contact lenses and a headband featuring gold snakes.

She also wore a silver and gold harness, connected to a flowing gold skirt that opened at the front to show knee-length gladiator heeled sandals.

